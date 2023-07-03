Meet ‘Seven Seas,’ a Stylish 357-Foot Superyacht That May or May Not Belong to Hollywood Royalty

Steven Spielberg’s famous superyacht Seven Seas has been given a sequel.

The world-famous director sold his decade-old, 282-foot Oceanco vessel back in 2021, but now there is another Seven Seas on, well, the seven seas. Just like the older vessel, the new 357-footer was also again built and delivered by Oceanco, but the famously tight-lipped Dutch yard did not disclose the owner’s identity.

Penned by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, the vessel sports a beautifully proportioned profile, a sleek steel hull, and a lightweight aluminum superstructure. The living quarters, which were brought to life by Molly Isaksen Interiors, reportedly feature an abundance of natural materials and expansive glass panels that provide guests with cinematic views.

Oceanco claims Seven Seas also offers “outstanding performance and seakeeping ability.” The folks at Lateral Naval Architects carried out an extensive optimization process to ensure the 4,444 GT cruiser excels in all areas, and even partnered with Oceanco to develop the propulsion system. Seven Seas is powered by twin MTU 20V 4000 M73L diesel engines that can produce 4,813 hp each and propel the vessel to 20 knots. She is also the first LY3-compliant yacht (the British government’s classification for big commercial craft), to feature a marine evacuation system, according to Oceanco. Such systems make it easy and quick for you to slide into a lifeboat should an emergency situation arise.

Steven Spielberg’s yacht “Seven Seas” in Portofino, Italy in 2011. Jacopo Raule/Getty

The original Seven Seas, now known as Man of Steel, was delivered to Spielberg in 2010. The four-time Academy Award winner, who ranks as the most commercially successful director in history with a net worth of $4 billion, spared no expense when designing his dream machine. He opted for nine generous staterooms, a spa, a gym, a pool, a beach club, a helipad, a tender garage, and a full movie theater, of course.



Over the past decade, the OG Seven Seas has lived up to its moniker, sailing the coast of France during the Cannes Film Festival and the waters of Antigua and Barbuda. The high-profile 282-footer will certainly be a tough act to follow, but the new 357-footer could well steal the spotlight.