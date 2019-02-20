Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
Dreamboat Hosts 23 Guests and 33 Crew

Oceanco's 295-Dreamboat also has a dream team comprised of Espen Øino and Terence Disdale.

Oceanco Launches 90m/295ft (Y716) Dreamboat Photo: Guillaume Plisson

While people around the world were busy plotting out how to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their valentines, Oceanco quietly launched the 295-foot Dreamboat from its Alblasserdam, Netherlands, yard on February 13. Gathering two long-time designers, both with famous yachts to their design credit, the owner hired Monaco-based naval architect and designer Espen Øino (512-foot Dilbar) to pen the exterior and yacht designer Terence Disdale (533-foot Eclipse) to create the interior. This project marks the first time these two respected designers have worked together—and so far, it looks amazing.

The two used the 2,950 gross tons of volume and 47-foot beam to their advantage, crafting enough space and staterooms for 23 guests and 33 crew members.

Huge windows provide natural light and endless views from the calming, contemporary interior dreamed up by the UK-based Disdale. Custom surfaces, natural wood, leather, mother-of-pearl, and other materials, comprise the peaceful interiors. Almost everything on board Dreamboat was custom made for the yacht.

Oceanco Launches 90m/295ft (Y716) Dreamboat

Oceanco’s 295-foot Dreamboat.  Photo: Guillaume Plisson

Guests will enjoy the large main-deck swimming pool and gigantic part-sun/part-shade sundeck with hot tub. The owners have their own private hot tub on the owners’ deck. Seating, sunning, dining, and conversation spaces abound throughout the exterior decks.

Heading out for sea trials, Dreamboat—with a steel hull and aluminum superstructureis propelled by two MTU 4,828 hp engines. The yacht is scheduled for a summer 2019 delivery to its owner.

Oceanco pointed out that Dreamboat is the builder’s 33rd yacht in its 33 years of existence.

