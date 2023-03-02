Oceanco’s New 430-Foot Gigayacht Looks Like an Aerodynamic Sculpture for the Water

Oceanco’s latest concept is a breath of fresh air.

The revolutionary new gigayacht, which the Dutch yard unveiled at the Dubai International Boat Show on Wednesday, pushes the envelope in terms of both design and technology.

Named after the Greek god of the wind, Aeolus is replete with sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek profile. In fact, Oceanco says the “floating sanctuary” is meant to look as if it was effortlessly sculpted by the wind. Penned by Giles Taylor, the 430-footer also channels the J Class sailing yachts of the past century.

The owner’s suite. Oceanco

“Her curves do not make her overly feminine because there is a masculine quality to her bold, forthright architecture,” Taylor said in a statement. “Apart from the deck surfaces themselves, not one surface is flat or brutally geometric, which provides a unique aesthetic that sets Aeolus apart.”

Onboard, Njord by Bergman Design House spearheaded the elegant interior. With a beam of 59 feet, Aeolus offers some 6,200 GT of space with the decks are arranged in “pod-like formations” for greater privacy. Although Oceanco hasn’t yet detailed the layout, the yard did say there would be just enough cabins for family and friends. The owner’s private oasis reportedly delivers the best views in the house, naturally.

In keeping with the green ethos, the living quarters feature a number of “bio-materials,” such as vegan leather made from cactus plants as well as organic fabrics by Oliveri Homes. Njord’s cofounder Sarah Colbon said she was hoping to create a soft and cocooning feeling. The breezy outdoor decks, meanwhile, appear to sport a swimming pool aft, a dip pool forward and a large beach club at the stern. The bow is also equipped with a helipad to facilitate comings and goings.

The main salon. Oceanco

Most excitingly, Aeolus will someday have no carbon footprint. Oceanco and Lateral have developed the Energy Transition Platform (ETP) to future-proof Aeolus. Essentially, the vessel’s propulsion will change as fuel types and associated technologies advance till she’s eventually net zero. To start, the yacht will be fitted with a hybrid diesel-electric system. Then, fuel cells will be added as they become more widely available. Finally, Aeolus would eschew diesel completely and run via fuel cells and electricity.

A breath of fresh air, indeed.

