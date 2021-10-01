Oceanco Just Launched Its Largest Superyacht Yet, the 384-Foot Project Y719

Oceanco has kicked off October with a bang.

The Dutch yard just successfully completed its 34th launch and sent its largest superyacht to date out onto the high seas. The behemoth, known as Project Y719, spans an imposing 384 feet from tip to tail, and is also the Netherlands’ biggest build yet, according to Oceanco.

It’s not the first time Project Y719 has hit the seas, though. It was technically launched back in 2019 from Oceanco’s construction yard in Zwijnenburg, before it hightailed it to the outfitting facility in Alblasserdam for the finishing touches.

While Oceanco has been decidedly tight-lipped about this project, the newest member of the fleet features a sleek steel hull, aluminum superstructure and no less than five decks. It’s also slated for a 2021 delivery, which means we should see it on the water with a new owner within the next few months.

Upon delivery, the 384-footer will rank among the world’s top 30 largest motoryachts, alongside a spate of other recently launched super-sized superyachts, including Lürssen’s 466-footer Nord and Lloyd Werft’s 476-footer Solaris.

Project Y719’s time at the top spot may be rather short-lived, however. Oceanco is set to launch a new sailing superyacht, known as Project Y721, which stretches an astonishing 417 feet and will become the biggest ship in the Oceanco family upon launch. There have been rumors this hulking vessel was commissioned by Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and the wealthiest person on the planet, but Oceanco has not confirmed this.

The boating giant has other big projects in the works, too. Oceanco recently joined forces with Pininfarina and Lateral to debut a new 295-foot battery-powered gigayacht concept known as Kairos. The first-time partnership between the significant players promises to herald a breakthrough in sustainable design.

Bigger could be better, after all.