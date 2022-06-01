Meet the 384-Foot ‘Infinity,’ the Largest Superyacht Ever Built in the Netherlands

Custom superyacht builder Oceanco celebrated a milestone with the recent delivery of Infinity. The 384-foot motoryacht is the largest ever built by the Dutch yard, and perhaps even more noteworthy is that it’s the largest ever to come from the Netherlands, which has an impressive roster of superyacht builders.

The exterior by Espen Øino International is almost ship-like, including seven decks, with the upper four comprising a layered superstructure, punctuated by a set of radomes and mast on the top of the yacht. Its traditional-looking profile ends with a long open foredeck that includes a helipad.

The 54-foot beam gave interior designers Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, partnering with David Kleinberg Design Associates, many thousands of square feet to work with. Oceanco didn’t release any images of the interior, but said that it will consist of accommodations for up to 16 guests, an extensive wellness area with spa, sauna, gym and yoga studio, and what it called “best-in-class” crew quarters.

The yard paid particular attention to lowering noise across the yacht. The project underwent a specialized development process for the hull and propulsion systems to minimize vibration when Infinity is running, but also for active stabilization when held in place by GPS for long periods. There’s a growing science to ensuring the hull shape, which was designed by Lateral Naval Architects, delivers hydrodynamic efficiency. Yacht-builders like Oceanco see this as key to lowering carbon emissions across the segment.

“She is the result of impressive teamwork and represents the true power of co-makership that is central to all our projects,” said Oceanco CEO Marcel Onkenhout in announcing the delivery.

WATCH

Besides the landmark Infinity, Oceanco is also working on the sailing yacht, project Y721, linked to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The 417-footer, expected to launch this summer, will be the world’s largest sailing yacht.