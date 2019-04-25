Oceanco’s New Hybrid Yacht, Bravo Eugenia, Is Changing the Superyacht Game

Ocenco‘s new 357-foot Bravo Eugenia is a lean, green, sailing machine that’s destined to be a record breaker. While a growing number of vessels include hybrid engines, they are still rare on superyachts, just because of the sheer effort it takes to power boats of that size. But Bravo Eugenia is a sleek example of what can be done at the top of the gigayacht class. Launched in the fall, the custom boat is the first Oceanco to have the new LIFE (lengthened, innovative, fuel-efficient, eco-friendly) design, which combines progressive naval architecture with a clever hybrid-engine configuration.

The design principles, says James Roy, managing director of Lateral Naval Architects, produce a “harmonious balance” among the yacht’s weight, power, technical areas and interior. On the exterior, Bravo’s low profile and slender shape give the hybrid engines an aerodynamic boost and a badass look, enabled in part by its single-tiered engine room. Traditional engine rooms usually need two tiers, eating up cabin or deck space. This yacht’s single-level example allows more space for guests. Oceanco has created some of the world’s most impressive bespoke yachts, including recent launches such as 295-foot Dar, 350-foot Black Pearl, and 361-foot Jubilee (recently sold to Stan Kroenke and his wife, Ann Walton, for $310 million). And Alfa Nero, Oceanco’s 2007 launch, was one of the most recognized yachts of its time.