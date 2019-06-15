Quantcast
Oceano’s Luxurious Megayacht ‘Nirvana’ Is Now Available for Private Charter for $1 Million per Week

The 290-foot yacht features an epic pool, 3-D theater, massage room and a saloon which doubles as a nightclub.

Oceanco Nirvana Megayacht Big Dog Media Productions

It’s hard to improve on the perfection of the Maldives, but swap island life for a stint on board Nirvana, and the Maldivian experience becomes even more memorable.

Delivered by Dutch shipyard Oceanco in 2012, the superyacht is new to the Monaco-based Y.CO charter fleet. Sleeping up to 12 guests, it is well-suited to families, with optional protective netting on all exterior decks and a selection of child-friendly water toys (think snorkeling with SeaBobs and supervised Jet Skis).

Oceanco Nirvana Megayacht

A top speed of 19.5 knots and a cruising range of 6,800 nautical miles—thanks to two 4,828 hp engines and a 73,968-gallon fuel capacity—make far-flung locations in the Indian Ocean accessible. The yacht itself is too large to drop anchor in atoll shallows, but a 36-foot tender allows guests to reach remote sand banks and hot spots for kitesurfing. With extensive cruising experience in the region, the 28-strong crew are knowledgeable about the best places for diving, surfing and fishing, while the 10 scuba sets allow guests to explore the tropical marine life in large groups—a nice touch.

Oceanco Nirvana Megayacht

Life on board is spread across five decks. A mix of large social areas and intimate spaces help prevent the 2,786-gross-ton interior from feeling too overwhelming. Sliding doors on both sides of the main and upper saloons open things up, while a 3-D theater, a gym and a massage room are among the interior amenities when you want to hunker down. The dedicated owner’s deck features a private suite, a lobby, a Jacuzzi and two dining venues.

Oceanco Nirvana Megayacht

The sundeck offers a 10-foot plunge pool, while the main deck’s 25-foot counter-flow pool can provide an aquatic workout. And once the sun goes down, the latter transforms into a dance floor to pair with the main saloon, which doubles as a nightclub. Rates start at $1,000,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.

