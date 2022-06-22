This Sporty But Refined Superyacht Concept Is a 164-Foot Homage to Yin and Yang

Yin and yang has become so ubiquitous that it’s now even inspiring superyachts.

London-based design firm SP.9, known for blending traditional Asian craftsmanship with contemporary interiors in projects like the Beaverbrook Townhouse, has just unveiled a new concept based on the ancient philosophical concept that suggests opposites can actually be complementary.

Penned in partnership with Spanish studio Daroca Design, the 164-footer goes by the name of Odisye and is full to the brim with striking juxtapositions. Case in point: the yacht has a sporty, almost menacing exterior yet a delicate, refined interior.

“I was inspired by the strong personality of new owners, who love the antithesis of sporty chicness and curvilinear elegance with a touch of ancestral artistry,” SP.9’s creative director Pei Li said in a statement.

The living quarters pair a subdued color palette with sleek, contemporary furnishings. The main saloon, which comes complete with a gorgeous marble floor, sports a giant curved sofa and a large dining table for entertaining. Through a translucent glass wall lies a wine-tasting room for post-dinner drinks.

Elsewhere indoors, there are five cabins to sleep up to 10 guests, including one owner’s cabin, three VIPs and a double. Designed to evoke tranquility, each room incorporates soothing materials such as green onyx, panels of leather and embroidered silk.

Outside, meanwhile, four separate decks cascade down the stern. Starting at the top, the sundeck comes fitted with a Jacuzzi and bar. Below, the bridge deck offers a sizable table that can accommodate up to 16 guests, while the main deck has plenty of lounge seating. The bottom deck is home to the beach club, which features fold-out platforms and a TV lounge.

At the opposite end, Odiseye sports an extremely inclined bow to help her cut through the waves. She also has a generous foredeck with more seating and a swimming pool.

There were no details about power and propulsion as of writing, but you can expect enough grunt for the vessel to embark on long-haul journeys.

Check out more photos below: