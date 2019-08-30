This Lamborghini-Inspired Speedboat Concept Pairs Perfectly With Your Centenario Roadster

Lamborghinis have long been inspirational fodder for design. Everything from high-end watches by Roger Dubuis to luxurious Italian superyachts have taken creative cues from the distinctive sports cars—and now one lucky speedboat has received the Lambo treatment.

Milan-based studio Officina Armare Design has unveiled a luxe day cruiser that mirrors the Lamborghini Centenario Roadster in both beauty and brawn.

Simply dubbed the A43, the badass cruiser boasts a sleek and ultra-light carbon-fiber hull, a sloping windshield, large side air intakes, an inverted bow and narrow LED headlights, as well as aggressive lines and sharp angles typically found in the top-line Italian supercars. The glossy reflective paint in a two-color theme of jet black and eye-catching canary yellow renders the vessel every bit as elegant as its muse.

The interior is decidedly simplistic but has all the necessary elements, including an all-important dedicated Champagne compartment. The cabin is loaded with luxurious textures—think carbon, leather and wood—and comes complete with a dining table, fridge, sink, stove, toilet and sofa with seating for four. There’s also a shower in case that day of cruising turns into night.

Beyond looks, this baby runs like a Lambo on the water, too. The A43 comes equipped with naturally aspirated Lamborghini V12 engines and can cut through the sea at an impressive top speed of 80 knots or comfortably cruise at 50 knots. The Caterpillar Three60 pod drives ensure smooth sailing while the lateral bow thruster, which is fitted near the bow, improves maneuverability at lower speeds and while docking. The high-octane vessel also boasts air entrapment tunnels which redirect the airflow and create aerodynamic lift at speed while also cooling the motors.

Of course, at the moment all we have are these realistic, very drool-worthy renders. But we’ll be keeping tabs on Officina Armare Design to see when the A43 finally hits the water.