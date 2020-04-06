Lambo of the Lake? Meet the 88-Foot Yacht Vying to Be a Floating Huracán Evo

Last year, Officina Armare Design made a splash with an open-air speedboat concept inspired by Lamborghini’s Centenario Roadster. Now, the Milan-based studio has unveiled a hard-top luxury yacht that looks to be the Huracan Evo Spyder of the sea.

Similar to the six-figure hypercar, the A88 Gransport boasts a streamlined silhouette thanks to an unbroken line that runs from stem to stern. Her powerful bow and voluptuous aft curves give her a muscly edge akin to the Lamborgini bull, while the gray stern with teak and carbon fiber accents heightens her elegance.

Just like her wheeled muse, the 88-foot yacht packs an excessive amount of power. She’s fitted with twin 2,600-hp MTU 16V 2000 M94 diesel engines, which can reach more than 40 knots at full tilt. And when cruising at 35 knots, the vessel offers a 350-mile range.

On top of that, nearly every inch of the high performance vessel has been designed with aerodynamics in mind. She features numerous air intakes for maximum flow, a striking overwater exhaust system with four carbon-fiber spoilers at the stern, as well as an aerodynamic hardtop. Fashioned from large glass panels, this hardtop would also allow guests to choose between sunshine and shade.

Unlike a svelte supercar, the A88 Gransport has an expansive interior that can fit up to eight of your friends across two master suites and two twin cabins. The full-beam master features a king-sized bed, expansive ensuite with a sit-down shower and its own lounge area.

Elsewhere on board, guests can make use of a large aft deck with sun pads and lounge area, a private dining spot on the foredeck, a spacious galley that’s equipped with full bar, plus a toy-packed tender garage.

As one would expect, the layout can be entirely customized to suit its owner’s needs. If you’re interested in learning more about the A88 Gransport, contact Officina Armare Design.

Check out more photos of the yacht below: