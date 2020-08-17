This $3 Million High-Performance Luxury Catamaran Is the Ford Bronco of the Sea

The country’s love for SUVs has reached fever pitch. Nearly every luxury marque has a high-performance brute in the works, and now the marine world is following suit.

Officina Armare Design has just unveiled a new 60-foot catamaran that was “heavily influenced” by the SUV’s stability, versatility and sense of adventure. Penned in partnership with U-Boat Worx, Project Aquanaut combines a sporty yet elegant appearance with a good dose of power. It’s even got a perfectly boxy silhouette that makes it look as though it’s the Ford Bronco of the sea.

The speedster is equipped with a pair of 8,00 hp Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines. This propulsion combined with her deep-V hull allows the vessel to reach an impressive top speed of 45 knots or a cruising speed of roughly 30 knots. Furthermore, her nifty hydrodynamic design ensures she’s nice and stable even at full tilt.

Onboard, the multihull has a flowing open-plan layout and features a large deck, a well-appointed galley, bar and al fresco dining areas situated on both the aft deck and foredeck. It also offers sunbeds and a jacuzzi, something which you would seldom find in your run-of-the-mill SUV. The vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests and feels plenty spacious despite its compact size. The deck area can also be further expanded at anchor with bulwarks should you need a larger area for seaside soirées.

On top of that, she’s got a helluva boot. The sizeable storage area can hold a variety of toys and diving gear, along with its very own mini-submarine. The luxury Nemo Submarine by U-Boat Worx sits on a large platform at the stern. This platform is equipped with hydraulics that can lower the sub below water level when you’re ready to explore. (This space can also be used as a beach club or lounge area while the submarine is at sea.)

Measuring just five feet tall and less than five feet wide, Nemo is able to dive roughly 330 feet deep and can reach a top speed of 3 knots while underwater. The sub can operate for up to eight hours before returning to base, giving you plenty of time to get acquainted with the world below the waves.

Aquanaut will be built to order by Licia Yachts. With more than 30 years of experience, the Turkish yard is adept at creating quality cats and will no doubt do the design justice. If you’re interested in acquiring your own ocean-going SUV, Aquanaut is listed for sale with Worth Avenue Yachts for a cool $3 million (€2,590,500).

Check out more photos of Aquanaut below: