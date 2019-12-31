Officina Armare’s Newest Megayacht Concept Looks Like a Floating Spaceship

With its recent Lamborghini-inspired speedboat concept, Officina Armare showed its willingness to color outside the conventional lines when it comes to boat design. And its latest creation is no different, drawing on both naval sea crafts and futuristic spaceships for its striking out-of-this-world aesthetic.

Dubbed Project Centauro, the Milan-based design firm’s latest boat concept is a hulking, 360-foot megayacht for tomorrow. With room for up to 14 passengers, the bold company’s boldest design yet brings together the worlds of luxury and sport on a grand scale.

As with most memorable concepts, the first thing you’ll notice about Centauro is its daring design. While the mammoth boat’s look certainly resembles a modern take on the battleship, it looks more like a giant spacecraft than anything else. But despite its colossal size, the ship’s strong edges, flowing lines and gloss-finished hull combine to give it a gorgeous and sleek look.

Things are just as impressive onboard the theoretical boat. With room for two owners, 12 guests and 38 crew members, Centauro has been designed with space in mind. In addition to a stately owner suite, which includes a private loft, the yacht has six spacious guest cabins, several large exterior seating and entertainment areas, a movie theater, a fold-down sea terrace, full-beam spa, gym, indoor pool and diving area. Other luxury amenities include a helipad on the foredeck, a top-deck observation deck with a jacuzzi, beach club inspired by ancient temples and a tender garage with room for two 33-foot tenders, several water toys and a submarine.

You can expect the yacht to get passengers where they need to be quickly as well. According to Officina Armare, Centauro gets its power from two powerful MTU engines paired with steerable water jets that will allow the boat to reach an impressive top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots.

Unfortunately, like the drool-worthy Lamborghini-inspired A43 sports yacht before it, Centauro is currently just a concept. Still, it’s not the craziest boat design we’ve seen, and for a yacht lover with oodles of cash and a love of spaceships, it just might be the perfect vessel.