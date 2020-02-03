Onda Tenders Just Gave Its Military-Style Patrol Boat a Luxe Makeover

Sometimes the best way to create a sensational new yacht is to update an old one. Onda Tenders took this approach with its newest vehicle.

The Greek shipyard has rolled out a new 34-foot tender based on the highly successful patrol boat Magna (341P). Since Onda clearly excels at functionality—Magna has been adopted for military operations across the globe since the ‘90s—it has used this opportunity to focus on form. Thus, the next-gen model, known as 341P.G, is geared toward giving the vessel a new “leisure identity.”

The shipyard collaborated with the expert Scandinavian design duo Ted and Ocke of the Mannerfelt Team to elevate the original model and instill a new level of comfort. Finished in goodbye fiberglass and hello aluminum, the new model features a clever modular design to accommodate a variety of layouts.

As that approach would suggest, customization is key here. Clients can choose also between a hardtop or open scheme and pick between an array of sun pad and sofa setups. In addition, the vessel is available in a range of colors and metallic finishes—opt for a black hull for a strikingly masculine feel—and can be fitted with all different types of teak decking.

But don’t let all the new touches fool you. “Although the boat is very comfortable, with premium materials and details throughout, it still has a cool, military identity at its core,” said Onda Tenders CEO George Riginos.

Indeed, she sports an extremely deep-V hull with a single ventilated step and 61-degree bow deadrise which should serve to make her reassuringly robust. She packs a military-grade power configuration, too. Twin 350 hp outboard engines deliver speeds of up to 50 knots in very rough conditions—she’s even faster in calmer waters—while a dynamic shape offers supreme agility.

Since the new design stands to be just as reliable and safe as her predecessor (though far sexier), the 341P.G could be used both as a robust superyacht tender or standalone leisure boat. According to the yard, 10 of the all-new designs have already been sold.

Check out more images of 341P.G below: