This New 141-Foot Superyacht Has a Waterfall Flowing Into the Plunge Pool

Orion Yachts is starting its fleet in style.

The industry newcomer, which is based in Yalova, Turkey, has just unveiled a striking new superyacht that is expected to hit the seas next year. Aptly christened Orion One, the debut model spans 141 feet and is at once modern and elegant.

The nascent team cleverly enlisted a couple of trusted studios to bring Orion One to fruition. Red Yacht Design spearheaded the interior and exterior, while Alfa Marine Engineering was responsible for the naval architecture. Orion One features a sleek steel displacement hull, an elegant flared bow, and a lightweight aluminum superstructure.

Orion One’s steel hull, flared bow, and aluminum superstructure. Orion Yachts

“We are delighted to share the first glimpse of our latest creation,” Fatih Surekli of Red Yacht Design said in a statement. “The exterior images of the 141-foot motor yacht encapsulate the spirit of luxury and adventure that our clients seek.”

With a generous interior volume of 480 GT, Orion One offers ample space onboard. She’s also full to the brim with luxurious amenities, according to Orion. The team hasn’t yet shared any interior renders but says the living quarters will include one spacious owner’s suite, four thoughtfully designed guest cabins, and a glitzy sky lounge.

The yacht’s cascading aft decks.

There’s fun to be had outdoors, too. The cascading aft decks are each equipped with plush lounges, while the foredeck is fitted with a giant sun pad and U-shaped lounge. Not to be outdone, the sundeck has a chic alfresco dining area forward and a striking waterfall that flows into a plunge pool aft.

As for grunt, the yacht will be powered by twin Cat C32 engines that can produce 1,450 hp but there is no word on range or speed.

Orion says it’s hoping to exceed the expectations of its discerning clientele with every project and create yachts that push the boundaries of design and engineering. It certainly seems like it’s off to a solid start.

Construction on Orion One started at Yalova’s Hersek shipyard in 2022 and is expected to wrap in the summer of 2024.

