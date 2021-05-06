Otam’s Lightning-Quick New 115-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 44 Knots on the Water

Otam Yachts is locked, loaded and ready to fire another silver bullet on the high seas. The Italian yard has just unveiled a new 115-footer that it claims will be one of the fastest aluminum yachts on the water.

The sleek alloy speedster is the second model in Otam’s Aluminum Custom Range. The first award-winning vessel, Gipsy, measures the same length as the new design, though offers a fraction of the speed. Version 2.0 will reportedly be capable of reaching a breakneck 44 knots at full tilt while its predecessor tops out at 20.

The vessel fittingly takes cues from the aeronautical and automotive worlds to reflect Otam’s self-described “racy DNA.” Featuring an exterior by BG Design Firm, it sports aggressive lines and chromed air vents to rival your favorite racecar.

“The keywords that directed the design were ‘sportiness’, ‘purity’, ‘simplicity’ and ‘modernity,’” the design studio said in a statement. “All the lines converge forward in a linear and almost horizontal way to give the shape tension, poise and dynamism.”

The deep-V hull, meanwhile, was developed by Umberto Tagliavini Marine Design and was designed to enhance seakeeping and handling on the waves at high speeds. There’s also a Seakeeper gyro stabilizer to keep things nice and smooth while cruising or at anchor.

Customization is, of course, key and clients can choose between two different propulsion packages. If you’re a thrillseeker, opt for the three-engine configuration with MTU 2,600 hp engines and a KaMeWa waterjet central booster for a top speed of 44 knots and cruising speed of 32 knots.

Since no molds are used in the aluminum construction, seafarers can also tailor the yacht’s layout as desired and tweak the arrangement of the aft cockpit, flybridge and foredeck.

Things below deck can be customized, too. As standard, the interior comprises two en suite staterooms, a large VIP cabin and a full-beam master suite, plus an airy open-plan salon and sizable dining room with panoramic sea views. The galley and dedicated crew quarters, meanwhile, sit between the owner’s suite and the engine room.

As for amenities, there’s room for a spa or gym on board as well as a generous amount of outdoor deck space. There’s also a transom garage that can house a 14-foot tender and a jet ski.

“This is a boat that wants to be designed in collaboration with clients, not just for them,” adds Otam’s sales director Matteo Belardinelli.

We’re sure a few seafarers will take up that challenge.

Check out more renders of the design below: