Otam’s New Go-Fast Yacht Could Be One of Its ‘Most Extreme’ 80-Footers Yet

Otam has already delivered six 80HT yachts, but the seventh hull is set to blow the others out of the water.

The one-off 80-footer has been described as the “most extreme and advanced 80HT yet” by the Italian yard. Like its predecessors, the go-fast yacht was custom designed to its owner’s exacting specifications.

“The client is not just an expert owner, he’s also an experienced captain and came to us with a detailed list of technical and aesthetic requests of his own,” Matteo Belardinelli, Otam sales & communication manager, said in a statement.

As with the previous models, the newcomer’s seek exterior was penned by Umberto Tagliavini. The hull and deck are laminated in full Kevlar, while the low-riding hardtop is made of carbon fiber. As a result, the yacht is lighter than some of her competitors and thus faster and more fuel efficient. (For context, Otam’s 80-foot speed demon Mystere surged past 48 knots in its first sea trial.)

Otam

This model is also equipped with the same twin MTU 2,600hp engines and Arneson drives as the other 80HTs, though Otam says almost everything else has been tailored to the owner. The side windows, for instance, are larger than those on previous iterations. The one-piece windscreen is also bigger and the hardtop has been fitted with a sliding sky roof. As a result, the cabin enjoys more natural light and fresh air.

The interior layout has yet to be finalized but will, again, be customized to the owner’s liking. Otam says further details will be released as the project progresses.

“The client came to us because he wanted to create something unique and exclusive and knew we would do what it takes to not only meet but also exceed his demands,” Belardinelli adds. “From our point of view, we’re always looking to push our own boundaries, so you could say it’s a relationship made in heaven.”

The delivery of 80HT #007 is scheduled for the 2025 season. The Genoa-based builder also has a 70HT that is close to handover and a 90GTS under construction. Sounds like there are exciting times ahead.