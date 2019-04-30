Launch This Yacht’s Tender and Fill Up the Pool

Italian superyacht powerhouse Overmarine Group has unveiled its bold new 163-foot Mangusta Oceano 50 that is nothing less than a master of multi-tasking.

Take the inspired foredeck design of this long-range steel and aluminum superyacht. When you need wall-to-wall lounge chairs for some serious sunning, that forward deck is a vast, uninterrupted plateau of rich teak planking.

Then when guests want to zip around the bay in the yacht’s RIB or Jet Skis, at the press a button a large section of teak deck glides forward revealing a spacious tender garage. And it’s big—big enough to hold a 20-foot tender plus a couple of personal watercraft.

But it has one more party piece. With the water toys launched, a press of another button fills the garage with refreshing sea water and, presto, you have a swimming pool.

If all this isn’t brilliant enough, moving the tender garage to the bow allows the stern section to be turned into a spacious beach club. How spacious? Not only does the yacht’s transom fold down to make a huge swim platform, but sizable side sections of hull also power down to increase the area even further. Nikki Beach in Saint-Tropez doesn’t have this much chill space.

The wraps came off the new Mangusta Oceano 50—albeit in model form—during a splashy ceremony in early April at the Monaco Yacht Club. The first hull is already in production at the group’s Viareggio yard and is expected to launch some time next year.

The design of this sleek tri-deck is the work of the prolific young Italian designer Alberto Mancini and the team at his Monaco-based AM Yacht Design. Mancini resisted the temptation to go trendy with a vertical bow in favor of a sleek, forward-raked design with a wave-piercing bulb.

And with no pool at the stern, Mancini replaced it with a huge aft-deck entertainment area with cushy sofas set into a square ring that sits lower than the side walkways for privacy (see photo at top).

Not that there isn’t another pool close by; for more private dipping, the top deck features a shaded Jacuzzi tub beneath a full-beam hardtop.

But you’d better make sure the deck umbrellas are well tied down; twin 2,200 hp MTU 2000 M86 12Vs, can push the full displacement Oceano 50 to a max speed of 16 knots. Throttle back to an 11-knot cruising speed and it will run around 4,000 miles between fill-ups.

Mancini’s interior design is a serene combination of elegant and soft colors, linens and silks in light blue and turquoise, white marbles and sand-color oak wood parquet for a sophisticated contrast with the dark-blue ash wood and the brass fittings.

This new 50 slots into the ever-expanding Mangusta Oceano range that also includes a 43, 46, 55 and 60.

To see how this new Oceano 50 will look when it hits the water in 2020, click on this cool Overmarine Group video. And dream a little.