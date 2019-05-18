Oyster Yachts Launches Its New Model One Year After Bankruptcy

Just one year after entrepreneur and sailor Richard Hadida bought the UK-based Oyster Yachts out of administration (US equivalent of bankruptcy), the resurrected brand launched the newly designed 59-foot Oyster 565. The company held the launch celebration at Tower Bridge in London May 9.

With a hull shaped by Humphreys Yacht Design, this blue-water sailing yacht can be operated by a couple or a family and without professional crew. This next-generation Oyster—part of Oyster’s sixth-generation (G6) fleet of sailing yachts—features a twin-rudder hull form and a well-balanced steering system. Clients may choose from a plethora of layout and keel options. Those interested may go for the optional supershoal sail plan with centerboard for shallow-water sailing, or choose the sports pack for enhanced performance (planning to race in the Oyster Regattas?). For those who want to sun waterside or take advantage of easy access to the water, there’s an extended transom option with Oyster’s standard keel. A generous sail locker and lazarette are at the ready to store all the required sailing gear and dive equipment.

Oyster’s in-house team conceived the deck design and interior layout. And while the 565’s interior decor can be highly personalized, clients can choose from two different interior layouts within the vessel’s 16-foot 10-inch beam. Usually, the master stateroom is situated aft, with two guest cabins forward and an additional utility or bonus cabin. But for the first time ever, the Oyster 565 is offering a layout with the master forward. In this configuration, the aft area can remain as another large stateroom (VIP) or can be set up as two double cabins. However the yacht is configured, the Oyster 565 comes with high ceilings and Seascape windows in the saloon and master stateroom and large windows throughout, pulling in natural light and extensive views. The VIP cabin gets the new Skyscape window, with views of both the water and the sky.

The Oyster 565 starts at $1.85 million (£1,450,000) for the Standard Layout (master cabin aft, with two guest cabins forward and a utility cabin that can be lengthened to include an additional berth).