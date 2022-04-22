This Sleek New 88-Foot Hybrid Catamaran Was Designed by 5-Time World Champion Sailor

If there’s one person likely to design a winning catamaran, it’s an Olympic sailor. Well, Marc Pajot of Pajot Custom is putting that theory to the test with his latest concept.

The five-time world champion, who scored silver at the ‘72 Olympics, won the Route du Rhum in ‘82 and has been a semi-finalist of America’s Cup twice, just unveiled a new hybrid multihull designed to sail the high seas cleanly and efficiently.

The Frenchman penned the 88-footer, known simply as the Eco Yacht 88, with Italian shipyard Wider Yachts. The duo previously delivered a 115-foot concept back in 2020 that was called, you guessed it, the Eco Yacht 115. This time around, though, naval architect Nicolas Fauroux has come into the fold.

Together, the team has created an ultra-modern cat replete with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient technology. First and foremost, she’s fitted with 538-square-feet of solar panels that harness energy from the sun to help power the next-gen, diesel-electric propulsion system.

The vessel is also equipped with a boom-less rig and sizable mainsail that pulls in even more power from the wind. As a result, Eco Yachts 88 is able to achieve an average speed of 10 to 12 knots. She’s also whisper quiet and, as you might expect, emits far less CO2 than conventional gas-powered vessels.

Onboard, Eco Yacht 88 offers plenty of space thanks to the full-beam superstructure. The luxe interior, which can be customized to the owner, comprises a large saloon, a semi-open galley to port and a home cinema starboard. There’s also accommodation for eight guests.

The panoramic master suite flows onto a private deck forward with its own lounge and Jacuzzi. (The new owner could also turn the master suite into two regular cabins if desired.) The two VIP cabins, meanwhile, sit on the lower deck and feature private terraces with direct access to the beach club and ocean.

This is not the only carbon-conscious cat that’s been envisioned recently. Sunreef unveiled a solar-powered sailing catamaran earlier this year, while Silent Yachts revealed an electric cat fitted with a giant kite late last year. The timing of Eco Yacht 88’s debut couldn’t be better, though, considering it’s landed on Earth Day.

The Eco Yacht 88 is priced at $8.95 million (€8.3 million) and could be delivered as soon as 2023.

