This New Speedster Yacht Is Also One of the Most Fuel-Efficient Cruisers in the World

You know how locations all over the world have the same names? There’s Hollywood, Florida, and Hollywood, California; Paris, France, and Paris, Texas; and then there’s Palm Beach, Florida, and … Palm Beach, Australia. What?

Palm Beach Motor Yachts—founded in New South Wales, Australia, but now based in Stuart, Florida, under the ownership of Grand Banks Yachts—launched its flagship, the GT60, at the Miami Yacht Show this week.

Last week, the high-performance GT60, designed by CEO and founder Mark Richards, hit speeds greater than 40 knots at full throttle, thanks to its two Volvo IPS 1350 drives. Amazingly, this speedster sips a mere 75 gallons per hour when cranking at 35 knots. This means South Florida boaters can zip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, in a little more than five hours, using less than 42 percent of the yacht’s fuel.

“The GT60 is an absolute dream result that our team worked tirelessly on perfecting over the past 12 months,” says Richards. The GT60 debuting in Miami is running twin Volvo IPS 1350s, with a total output of 2,000 hp.

A low center of gravity helps in the GT60’s performance, as does the yacht’s warped semi-displacement hull that borrows from similarly shaped racing vessels to provide a stable ride. Palm Beach uses carbon-fiber jackshafts from the pods to the mid-mounted engines, centering the weight of the engines.

Adding to the Palm Beach GT60’s allure are electrically operated side and aft windows in the yacht’s saloon—providing all kinds of sea breezes—as well as a huge curved-glass windshield—an engineering feat worthy of note. Forward of the saloon is a walk-around carbon-fiber helm station with hand-sewn diamond-stitched quilted seating.

Amid all the shiny things, we must not forget the large swim platform that kicks off the whole experience. Besides sporting a beautiful teak decking, this is where the tender garage houses a 10-foot RIB. Custom launch rails make this outboard boat easy to take off in.

All yachts must have some sort of sun-worshipping amenities, and the GT60 is no slacker. The foredeck’s sunpad will summon such vitamin-D seekers.

Belowdecks a midships master and forward VIP—both en suite—as well as a galley, make the GT60 one to spend some time on.