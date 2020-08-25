Palumbo Superyachts’ Newest 86-Footer Was Designed to Feel Like Your Own Penthouse

Palumbo Superyachts’ latest vessel is extra by name and extra by nature. The 86-footer, which first hit water at the Ancona shipyard on Monday, features an upscale “penthouse feel” and five-star amenities to boot.

The showstopper, known as Haze, was commissioned by Lawson Robb’s senior designer George Wolstenholme. Wolstenholme was tasked with picking a yacht that aligned with the client’s discerning taste and lifestyle. He landed on the Extra 86 model on account of its flowing layout and open outdoor spaces.

Haze sports a forward-set wheelhouse that makes the aft deck and main saloon feel extra spacious. These areas were pimped out as per the owner’s requests: The deck features an epic entertainment space with a projector for late night outdoor movies, while the saloon resembles a makeshift gallery where the owner has displayed a beloved piece of art. There’s also a fully appointed white marble kitchen that you might otherwise find in a high-rise condo.

The vessel can sleep up to eight guests across four cabins, including a full-beam master suite, one generous VIP suite and two twin guest cabins. As you might expect, all come with ensuites. Elsewhere, guests can enjoy the 258-square-foot flybridge, which features huge sunbeds, a bar and barbecue area, as well as two driving seats.

With exterior design by Francesco Guida, Haze pairs modern lines and an elegant slate colorway. She’s powered by twin Volvo IPS 1350 engines that deliver a top speed of 21 knots and cruising speed of 16 knots. The vessel also features integrated solar panels across the main saloon that generate power for the sockets and lights, as well as removable sun shades on the flybridge, aft deck and foredeck.

“The yacht’s styling and vast open outdoor space suits the requirements of the owner extremely well and we are confident the yacht will provide some fantastic experiences for both owner and guests when cruising,” Jordi Wilkes, the owner’s representative, said in a press release. “The chosen exterior paint color and finish just enhances the wow factor of the yacht ensuring she stands out from the crowd.”

Like we said, she’s extra.