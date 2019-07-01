Hit 35 mph On Board This New Line of Italian Yachts

The first example of the Extra 86 Fast—part of a new line of speedy Italian yachts that includes the 76, 86, 86 Fast, 93, 120 Alloy and the 130 Alloy flagship—launched last week from the Ancona shipyard of Palumbo Superyachts on the Adriatic Sea.

Francesco Guida designed the entire Extra line. The Extra 86 Fast was conceived for informal and comfortable cruising. A great example of this is the galley, which is position aft on the main deck, not a common layout but one that allows for direct communication between the kitchen and the outdoor dining area through a large window with automatic raising and lowering. This unusual positioning makes way for the full-beam living room to take over the forward portion of the yacht. Huge seamless windows flood the interior with natural light and provide panoramic views to the elegant interior.

The yacht’s external profile reveals its strong personality, characterized by the contrast of clear fiberglass surfaces and the contemporary, dark windows. The design of the layout was meant to guarantee maximum livability everywhere on board, inside and out.

The 85-foot Extra 86 Fast accommodates eight guests in four en-suite staterooms, as well as four crew members in two cabins at the bow. The VIP stateroom sits at the bow and the full-beam master stateroom is amidships. Two of the staterooms offer up single beds.

Head up to the flydeck, and guests will find a second helm station and space to relax and dine. A bar serves this living area fitted with a C-shaped sofa. Way down at the beach club, more than 530 square feet make for some serious seaside lounging and water access. The cockpit is parsed out over three levels that slope toward the water. And up at the bow, a large sundeck and sofa create a fourth relaxation area.

Advanced IPS 1350 propulsion gives this new vessel a top speed of 30 knots, or 35 miles per hour, thanks to three Volvo Penta 985 hp engines.

Francesco Guida developed the Extra Yachts line with an eye toward getting owners and their guests in close proximity to the water and marine life. This new line focuses on vessels from 76 to 130 feet and aims for low fuel consumption. Besides the new Extra 86 Fast, the brand will soon launch the Extra 93 and Extra 130 models.

All new Extra models will participate in the Cannes Yachting Festival (86, 86 Fast and 93) and the Monaco Yacht Show (130 Alloy) in September.

Extra Yachts is part of the Palumbo Superyachts family of brands, which includes Columbus Yachts, ISA Yachts, Mondomarine and Palumbo SY (for refit).