This Elegant New 33-Foot Day Cruiser Blends Classic Design With Modern Technology

It’s been exactly 100 years since Patrone entered the marine industry. To celebrate, the storied Italian shipyard tapped architect Tommaso Spadolini to create an elegant day cruiser steeped in century-long tradition.

For the unversed, Giuseppe Patrone started out handcrafting rowing and sailing boats in the province of Savona in 1922. In the 1980s, the Moreno family took over the yard and brought it into the 20th century. Today, it’s helmed by two second-generation Morenos, Gianarnaldo and his sister Benedetta, who commissioned the new Patrone 100.

“We were not asking for a simple restyling, but for a completely new boat that embodied the elegance, charm and nuances of the boats of Italy’s golden decade while projecting them into the future,” the duo said in a statement.

The lounge. Patrone Moreno

To that end, the 33-footer nods to the classic “gozzo” boats of the 1960s with touches like a dolphin striker, for instance. At the same time, the vessel responds to modern trends in yachting focused on performance, livability and sustainability. The sporty design is available with either inboard or outboard diesel engines. (The first hull picture here has inboards.) It offers plenty of space both inside and out. It is also replete with “ecological” teak laid by yard’s expert artisans.

“The vessel is characterized by light and space, by constant visual contact with the sea, even below deck, thanks to the large and uninterrupted windows of the hull that almost reach the apex of the bow,” Spadolini said in a statement. “The stylistic element of the T-top was also designed to offer great functionality: shading and repairing a large part of the external aft deck, without sacrificing the 360-degree exposure on the water.”

The interior is available in seven themes to cater to different seafarers. Loro Piana Interiors spearheaded the decor and opted for linens in warm, natural tones that complement the rich wood throughout. In terms of layout, there are two different versions, but both feature an owner’s cabin in the bow with a large double bed, as well as a dinette aft that can double as a second solarium and a spacious lounge. The Family version also includes a second cabin, while the Deluxe layout is primarily for couples.

Outside, meanwhile, you’ll find a swim platform, two side swim ladders and an open-air hob that is cleverly hidden under the foldable driving seats.

Just imagine what the next 100 years will bring.

Click here to see all the photos of the Patrone 100.