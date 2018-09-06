The New Pearl 95 Superyacht Debuts in Cannes

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, UK-based Pearl Yachts will pop the Champagne in Cannes for the debut of its new flagship yacht, the Pearl 95. Showcasing edgy lines from the desk of naval architect and design firm Dixon Yacht Design, Dixon kept to the builder’s sporty ethos and included a semi-raised pilothouse and large and well-planned interior bathed in natural light thanks to a wealth of windows.

Dixon did not skimp on deck space, either. Guests can dine or lounge aft on the main deck; soak up the sun in the two seating areas in the forepeak (one of which can be shaded by an awning); head up top to the flybridge with its seating areas, Jacuzzi, bar, barbecue, fridge, and helm station; or hit the water via the beach club with its hydraulic swim platform and fold-down buttresses, making way for waterside sun loungers. And a beach club wouldn’t be a club without a bar, which Dixon also did not neglect.

London-based interior designer, product creator, author, and TV and film personality Kelly Hoppen dreamed up the contemporary interior, just as she did the Pearl 80 and the 65. Dark-wood walls and floors in the saloon are complemented by white pillows, a white glossy ceiling, and white-marble wall and white chairs and dining table for eight in the adjacent dining room. A standout feature in this area are the floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors that open on three sides of the saloon, bringing the views and fresh air in.

The master suite and guest cabins have a similar contrasting decor, with dark wood furniture offset by white walls and ceilings, white linens, and tan carpeting. The master bathroom joins the theme with swaths of white marble on the walls, shower, and vanity, a white floor and tub, and dark-wood accents in the floor, shelves, and door. The overall effect is a modern, light, bright, spacious, and welcoming interior that may be difficult to extract oneself from.

Following feedback from other Pearl Yachts owners, the builder situated the owner’s full-beam stateroom forward on the main deck. Two en-suite double staterooms and two en-suite twin cabins are housed belowdecks. Those interested can swap out the two twin cabins for a full-beam stateroom with large closet and bathroom instead. The yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests plus four crew and the captain.

A tender garage behind the beach deck stores a tender and a jet ski—bait for entering the outdoors and the water.

Twin Caterpillar 1,925 hp C32 engines come standard. Optional configurations include two 2,600 hp MTU 16V M96L engines or dual MTU 16V M96 2,400 hp engines, which propel the Pearl 95 to a top speed of 28 knots and a range of 380 nautical miles.

Watch for the new Pearl 95 at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, September 11 through 16.