The 289-Foot ‘Invisible’ Concept Could Become the World’s First 3-D-Printed Superyacht

Jozeph Forakis has always pushed the envelope of yacht design, but now you could say he’s aggressively shoving it.

The New York native, now based in Milan, has just unveiled a new concept that is invisible both in design and environmental impact. The 289-footer, known as Pegasus, features a low, linear hull, a plumb bow and a trippy metallic finish that camouflages it with the surrounding environment. The reflective “Solar Wings” essentially mirror the clouds above to blur the line between the sky and the sea.

The wings also ensure Pegasus can cruise indefinitely and invisibly. The solar energy generated will be used to convert seawater to hydrogen. Fuel cells will then turn the hydrogen into electricity that will be stored in the lithium-ion battery banks. The clean, green power can then be used to power the motors and onboard amenities. According to Forakis, Pegasus will produce zero emissions and have a virtually infinite range.

The metallic hull. Strutturaleggera/Jozeph Forakis

The designer’s eco ethos even extends to construction. Forakis says a framework that integrates both the hull and superstructure could be created using robotic 3-D printing. The result is an extraordinarily strong and lightweight body that can be produced using less energy, material, waste, space and time compared to a conventional build.

The interior is equally futuristic, of course. The centerpiece is the multi-level “Tree of Life,” which extends vertically through all four decks. The living, breathing ode to mother nature doubles as the base of a hydroponic garden that provides fresh food and air purification. By the tree’s roots on the lower deck, there is a reflecting pool and zen garden for meditation. A sculptural spiral staircase will lead you to all other decks. The upper deck, which was designed exclusively for the owner, offers an expansive forward-facing primary suite and a large private terrace.

The Tree of Life. Strutturaleggera/Jozeph Forakis

Elsewhere, the forward pool club sports a lap pool and generous horizontal windows on either side that can turn into open balconies when desired. The open beach club also comes with fold-down platforms that create more lounging space by the sea when you need it.

What will Forakis think of next?

Click here to see all the photos of Pegasus.

Strutturaleggera/Jozeph Forakis



