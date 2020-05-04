This Bonkers New 314-Foot Expedition Yacht Has a Lounge That’s Half Submerged in Water

The upscale adventurer is getting younger, and with that comes new challenges to yacht design. And a new style of design. That’s the thinking behind the Rimor X, a 314-ft. explorer concept that combines extreme luxury and technical prowess. A collaboration between Sturge Design and luxury travel company, Pelorus, the expedition gigayacht is designed to sail to any extremes of the globe, from the frigid arctic to the remotest Polynesian islands.

“We are seeing a younger generation of clients emerge,” Toby Sturge told Robb Report. “These fast-paced professionals want to escape the world and leave computers, enjoy the planet, and sea. In this style of yacht, they can put their phones down, gather around and enjoy each other. We see boats getting bigger, and with that has come a sense of detachment from the water. We wanted to bring that back.”

One of the main connections with the water is Rimor X’s Mermaid Lounge: It has a 21-ft.-high glass window, half of which is submerged, allowing a constant view into the marine citadel. “Not all of the yacht’s guests might be extreme adventurers,” says Pelorus founder Jimmy Carroll. “Some like small children or more elderly grandparents, can’t swim, snorkel or dive. This is a way for everyone to enjoy the water.”

Other features of Rimor X, which means “explorer” in Latin, include a 33-ft. pool with its own cabana outside (the cabana can be converted into a helicopter hangar with the touch of a button), a huge gym, spa and jacuzzi with fire pits; a “mud” room for when you might be transitioning from a deep jungle trek in Papua New Guinea into the inner sanctum of the yacht; and intimate, closed-off areas with vast windows designed for family storytelling after the adventures.

Designed for the successful, high-octane adventurer, Rimor X accommodates 14 guests in seven staterooms. The usual gigayacht toys, such as a submersible, jet skis and inflatable paddle boards, are on board, but the designers also included equipment to serve faraway destinations, like snowmobiles for an expedition chasing the Northern Lights.

The world is literally your oyster aboard this yacht. A typical expedition might involve scuba diving in the pristine waters of the Solomon Islands—and while you are at it, planting coral with a marine biologist. Afterwards, you hop onto a helicopter and head into the otherwise inaccessible interior of the islands for a trek and mix with the local community. Pelorus’s clients are big advocates of local engagement; like last year when the clients took eyeglasses and educational books to a remote village in the Solomons.

“There are so many explorer yachts that can go anywhere,” says Carroll. “Yes, this can go anywhere, but it brings the exterior and interior together. What’s the point of an expedition in beautiful places where you stare out through tiny windows. It’s about gaining as much exposure to the world as possible.”

A gallery of Rimor X’s rooms: