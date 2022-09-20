This Bonkers 262-Foot Explorer Yacht Concept Has a Giant Glass-Bottomed Pool That Floats Over the Dining Table

Jay Aberdoni is flipping the script on the classic explorer yacht.

The Spaniard, who was the senior designer at Alberto Mancini Yacht Design before striking out independently, has just unveiled a new 262-footer that shifts the focus from exploring the high seas to exploring the yacht itself.

The concept, christened Prelude, has a modern, minimalist profile with clean, elegant lines. Although it has the imposing proportions of a research vessel, the streamlined design is clear of any unnecessary clutter. Most notably, the large garages for toys and tenders typically found on explorers have been replaced by vast, open living areas.

Another noticeable change is the aft beach club. Aberdoni says it has more in common with a New York penthouse than a traditional swim platform. Indeed, the double-height glass structure is laid out like an upscale duplex apartment, with a lounge area, an indoor garden, a fire pit, a bar and, of course, prime views of the sea.

The interior of Prelude. Jay Aberdoni

The interior decor is as chic as a Manhattan pad, too, with a good dose of Scandinavian style. Think of a subtle white palette, sleek contemporary furnishings and sculptural light fixtures throughout. Prelude sports six generous cabins that can collectively accommodate up to 12 guests, along with crew quarters that can sleep 18. The owner suite takes the lion’s share of the upper deck and comes with a lengthy foldable balcony that creates a private lounge. That’s not Prelude’s only expanding part, either. Foldable platforms run along each side of the vessel so you can create more space when needed.

The real pièce de résistance of Prelude is the glass-bottomed swimming pool. Not only does it act as the centerpiece of the spacious upper deck, but it also creates a striking visual for the guests below it. Under the pool, the main deck’s dining room and lounge are fitted with undulating wooden panels that are meant to mimic the shape of the waves above.

The glass-bottomed swimming pool. Jay Aberdoni

Elsewhere, Prelude’s sundeck offers plush seating and uninterrupted vistas, while the bow is equipped with a Jacuzzi and sun pads. To top it off, the vessel’s touch-and-go helipad turns into another lounge area once the chopper is in the air.

Aberdoni told Robb Report there is no propulsion system yet defined for this project, which means prospective owners could weigh in. Diesel, hybrid or electric? That’s the question.

