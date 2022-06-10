Perini Navi’s New 154-Foot Sailing Yacht Sports an Aluminum Hull and Carbon-Fiber Mast

After a bit of a lull, Perini Navi is back with a groundbreaking new sloop.

The iconic sailing brand, which the Italian Sea Group bought for $91 million last December, has returned from the depths of bankruptcy with a 154-footer designed for the future of yachting.

Indeed, the sailing yacht’s engineering and tech appear to be at the bleeding edge. The vessel sports a sleek aluminum hull and a deep V-shaped bow that helps it maintain a steady heel angle, as reported by Boat International. It’s also equipped with a 200-foot carbon-fiber mast that supports a main sail and jib collectively spanning more than 13,000 square feet. The innovative new sail handling system, meanwhile, tracks and controls the sails via captive winches below deck.

Elsewhere, the sloop’s twin rudders can be synchronized through a “fly-by-wire” system for greater maneuverability when both sailing and docking. She also sports a re-engineered keel that allows her to easily navigate shallow waters. (This maximum draft is 36 feet when the keel is down, while the minimum draft is around 13 feet when it’s up.)

In terms of grunt, the yacht packs a CAT engine that can produce 533 kWh at 2,100 rpm and two main generators offering 86 kWh each. The vessel is expected to reach around 13 knots at full tilt and can cover up to 3,500 nautical miles when traveling at a cruising speed of 10 knots, according to Perini Navi.

With a beam of 34 feet, the new sailer has a volume of 390 GT and offers a lot more space than other yachts in her class. She can sleep up to 10 guests across four ensuite cabins and one supersized owner’s suite. The quintessentially Italian interior was designed in-house and pairs a bold color palette with modern furnishings.

Elsewhere, the yacht sports a wide swim platform, a sprawling flybridge and a large bow housing a 21-foot tender. Of course, it’s also fitted with a dedicated crane to launch and recover toys and tenders.

The new sloop is expected to hit the seas in 2024. It’s certainly good to see you back, Perini Navi.

Check out more photos below: