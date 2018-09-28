Perini Navi’s Yachts Make a Splash at Monaco

There’s a lot to see at the Monaco Yacht Show, and so when we say that Perini Navi has an impressive display, you know that means something special is floating in the harbor. And indeed, the Italian superyacht builder has both the 230-foot Sybaris and 197-foot Perseus in Port Hercules, with their masts towering over other superyachts around them.

Even more impressive was the announcement that the celebrated shipbuilder has launched a new series of hybrid-powered superyacht sailboats and three lines of motor yachts. Perini Navi CEO Lamberto Tacoli said the shipyard has worked hard to keep the traditional Perini Navi look, but at the same time, it has included technical innovations to push the brand ahead of competitors. “We believe that projects like these extend the world of sailing beyond its traditional propulsion while including sleek designs. We also understand how important it is to collaborate with world-class designers on these new projects.”

Perini’s E-volution sailing-yacht range is distinguished by its hull, which is designed for speed, but also by the improved volume and interior space and better access to the sea. The yachts will come in 138-foot, 154-foot-flybridge, and 184-foot models. As the E-volution name suggests, the breakthrough is the hybrid propulsion that incorporates lithium-ion battery banks to power the electric motors.

A second version of the 138-foot range was designed by Nauta Yachts, which took a fresh approach with exterior lines, a lower superstructure, and a new deck layout. The 184-footer carries the iconic Perini Navi profile and, like previous generations of that length, is below 500 gross tons. Perini will also make a version with a forward cockpit for the owner’s privacy.

Perini’s new lines of motor yachts include the Argonaut, the Heritage, and the Voyager. Designed by Perini’s in-house team, the Argonaut creates a synthesis between the world of large sailing vessels and motor yachts. The series will come in 207-, 240-, 272-, and 305-foot models.

Zuccon International Project Studios, which designs many of the Ferretti line and custom superyachts, created the Heritage line. These blue-water yachts emphasize large exterior social spaces, with sleek, almost aggressive lines throughout the profile. The lines move aft toward the stern in a stylish confluence of beach club, staircase, and cockpit. The new line will include 180-foot, 213-foot, and 246-foot models.

Philippe Briand is the designer of three world-famous motor yachts in the Perini Navi fleet: Exuma, Galileo G, and Nautilus, formerly Grace E. His new Voyager series is a design leap for the expedition-yacht category. The line will include 184-foot, 216-foot, and 249-foot versions.

Perini can claim the largest number of sailing superyachts over 40 meters in the world. The company has the capacity to build three sailing yachts and three motor yachts simultaneously. Tacoli said Perini currently has a $150 million order backlog.