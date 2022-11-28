Persico and Zagato Team up for a Lightning-Fast All-Electric Cruiser

What do you get when a renowned Italian yacht maker joins forces with one of the country’s finest coachbuilders? The answer is one decidedly stylish zero-emissions “hyperboat.”

Allow us to introduce the new Persico Zagato 100.2. The fully electric 26-footer was designed by Perisco Marine in partnership with the folks at Zagato. The Italian duo has combined the latest innovations from their respective industries with elegant styling to create a truly distinctive vessel.

The sleek “no-frills” body was penned in collaboration with Milanese firm Micheletti + Partners. The vessel sports a classic planning hull, but the waterline has been optimized by the team at Leading Edge to maximize efficiency for both range and speed. Crafted from advanced composite materials, the PZ 100.2 tips the scales at roughly 2.75 tons (2,500 kg) and is small enough to fit on a trailer.

The fully electric 26-footer can reach 43.5 knots. Persico/Zagato

Onboard, an 83 kWh lithium battery powers a special DeepSpeed electric propulsion system developed by Italian startup Sealence. The 205 kW jet-pod motor enables the vessel to reach 43.5 knots at full tilt or cruise at 26 knots sans noise and emissions. This places the PZ 100.2 at the top of its class in terms of performance, according to the designers.

As for range, you can expect to cover approximately 28 nautical miles at cruising speed. You could also add another 83 kWh battery pack to extend the range to 47 nautical miles, but this will also add extra weight to the vessel and decrease its speed.

The PZ 100.2 tips the scales at about 2.75 tons. Persico/Zagato

Like Zagato’s coveted supercars, the powerboat will be available to very few yachting enthusiasts. Only nine hulls will be produced and individually tailored to the owner. The exact colors and finishes chosen by each seafarer will not be reproduced to ensure true exclusivity.

“The project started from a shared concept: the idea that the boat should be a collector’s piece,” Andrea Zagato, the marque’s CEO, said in a statement. “The newest most innovative technologies presently available will make the boat sustainable and destined to leave its distinctive mark, as was the case with the most valuable car models designed for uncommon customers, the ones always looking for excellence and innovation in any field.”

The nine PZ 100.2 boats will be built at the Persico Marine shipyard in Bergamo. The first hull is expected to be delivered at the end of 2023.