An Unsanctioned Russian Oligarch Says the U.K. Seized His Superyacht to Look Tough

Russian oligarchs have had a fair number of their superyachts seized since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine more than a year ago. Now one of those superyacht owners is suing the United Kingdom for taking possession of his vessel.

Sergei Naumenko, a property developer and food importer, claims that the U.K. seized his yacht without cause in an effort to come off as tough toward other Russian billionaires, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Notably, Naumenko has not been placed on any sanctions list, as numerous other Russian businessmen have been.

“Disproportionate action against individuals cannot be justified by a generalized desire to appear tough, whether that message is intended for consumption by the domestic electorate or elsewhere,” Nigel Griffin, Naumenko’s lawyer, said in court filings quoted by Bloomberg.

Naumenko’s lawyers declined to comment to Bloomberg, as did a spokesperson for the U.K.’s Department for Transport. However, Jason Pobjoy, a lawyer for the government agency, said in court documents, “The system of patronage under President Putin’s regime means that Mr. Naumenko was unlikely to have made and retained such a level of wealth without showing loyalty and directly or indirectly benefiting from the Russian regime.” Naumenko maintains that he has never partaken in political activities, and that he has no relationship with Putin.

The businessman’s superyacht, Phi, was detained by the British government back in March 2022. The 197-foot, $50 million vessel was only completed in 2021, and it’s been stuck in London’s Canary Wharf since December of that year. The yacht was initially meant to leave from there for Malta, but the transport secretary at the time took control of the boat before it could depart.

Over the past couple of years, governments around the world have seized the yachts of powerful Russian citizens, in an effort to get them to turn away from Putin. The U.K. government, for example, believes that taking possession of a yacht—even one owned by an unsanctioned person—can send a signal to the rest of Russia’s ultra-wealthy population. To avoid having their own vessels or other luxury items taken away, they may opt to disavow Russia’s leadership and the war it’s been waging in Ukraine, Pobjoy said, according to Bloomberg.

Whether that strategy will work over the long haul is an open question. To date, few Russian oligarchs have shown much appetite for standing up to Putin.