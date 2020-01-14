This New Zero-Emission Superyacht Concept Can Power Itself Entirely by Wind

Philippe Briand is starting off 2020 with a bang. The London-based design studio has just unveiled a stunning superyacht concept that will be powered entirely by wind.

The 200-foot vessel, known as the SY200, will be completely self-sufficient in terms of energy and promises a true zero-emission sailing experience.

The eco-conscious mechanics take a two-pronged approach: The sails harness power from the wind—generating up to 2,000 kW in optimum conditions—while the underwater turbines capture kinetic energy as the vessel moves through the sea. The superyacht is capable of generating 500kW when sailing at 15 knots and 200kW at a more leisurely 12 knots—that’s more than enough to meet the power demands onboard. Best of all, the energy is stored in a 20-tonne battery bank that would allow the SY200 to be powered silently while docked.

“I believe we need to embrace ‘lateral thinking’ when it comes to the future of sailing yacht design,” Briand said in a release. “We want to work alongside owners to create the perfect renewable energy machine, using only wind, water and solar energy to run the yacht and provide an exceptional experience of peace on board and exploration of the sea.”

While the SY200 packs the high-performance punch of a racing yacht, it also displays the dynamic design and striking lines of a luxury superyacht. A sloop sailing rig complements the contemporary hull with its slightly inverted bow while a gigantic skylight—which spans 80 percent of the yacht’s length—provides swathes of natural light, as well as a unique upward view to the carbon fiber mast above.

The interiors can be customized to an owner’s needs, but the initial layout sees four generously proportioned guest cabins and a full-beam owner’s suite with his-and-hers bathrooms, an office and a private terrace featuring a Jacuzzi and direct access to the ocean. On the lower deck, there’s accommodation for up to 12 crew.

The SY200 is the second concept from Philippe Briand’s new line of self-sufficient performance yachts and follows in the footsteps of its 300-foot big sister, the SY300. We can’t wait to see the family grow.

Check out more renderings of the SY200 below: