Picchiotti Unveils a New Line of Gentleman’s Yachts Inspired by Classic 1960s Cruisers

Picchiotti is embracing the future while nodding to the past with its new line.

The storied La Spezia–based yard, which was acquired by the Italian Sea Group in late 2021 after clocking nearly 450 years in the industry, announced plans for a fleet of Gentleman’s yachts last August. It was clear from the initial renders that the classically styled cruisers were inspired by the golden age of post-war yachting, but new images shared by Picchiotti show that the newcomers will have chic, contemporary interiors.

Penned by Florence-based designer Luca Dini, the models include a 79-footer (24), 108-footer (33), 144-footer (44), and 180-footer (55). Each vessel evokes the silhouettes of the American yachts of the ‘60s with timeless classic lines. The hull and the superstructure will be made entirely of aluminum and showcase a nautical colorway of white and navy. There will be glossy mahogany details adorning the flanks and polished plating on the bow and stern.

The salon on the Gentleman’s Yacht 44. Picchiotti

The light and airy living quarters are devoid of the dark wood paneling typically found on vintage boats of this era. The spacious rooms showcase sleek, modern furniture, high-end materials and finishes, statement lights, and expansive windows. The layout will vary depending on the size of the model. The 24 will have between three and four cabins, the 33 and 44 will have five, and the 55 will have six.

A side corridor on the main deck allows seafarers to move seamlessly from bow to stern. At the stern, a spacious beach club opens directly on the sun deck via a large sliding glass door. There is also a spot to store a mini matching tender aft. At the opposite end lies a foredeck lounge and a small pool. The pool seems to be only available on the 24. The 24 is also the only model that will be available with an open aft.

Picchiotti has opted for the latest technology and engineering, too. The vessels can be equipped with either a hybrid or full-electric propulsion system to reduce pollution at sea.

The first hull in the series has already completed the welding phase. The 79-footer is expected to hit the seas in 2024. Picchiotti says there are a further 15 units in the pipeline, too.

