This New 33-Foot Cruiser Looks Like a Rocket But Glides Like a Superyacht

It’s no secret that boat design has become bolder in recent years. Yacht designers are no longer taking a back seat to their more celebrated automotive counterparts, especially when it comes to innovation. Take, as just the latest example, Pierpaolo Lazzarini’s F33 Spaziale yacht, a striking new vessel that looks like it would be as comfortable flying as it does floating.

Measuring 33 feet in length, the Italian designer’s latest cruiser is available as either a conventional motor-powered yacht or as a foiling vessel, with hull-mounted hydrofoils providing lift to dramatically increase its speed. But it’s not just the boat’s design that is cutting edge; it also features a fully customizable carbon fiber upper structure.

As with Lazzarini’s previous yacht design, the Royal Jet Capsule, the F33 Spaziale can be customized to its owner’s specific needs. That’s because there is no one set version of the yacht, with customers instead able to choose from a number of different layout and engine options. The sleeker of the two set-ups is perfect for speed and day-trips, with a space on top of its futuristic shell for laying out in the sun when you reach your destination. A more traditional option is perfect for pleasure seekers who just want to relax, and even has room for an intimate guest cabin that’s perfect for over-night stays.

The F33 Spaziale is also available with multiple engine set-ups, two of which include a twin Tesla electric engine option that churn out 770hp and a twin Yanmar diesel configuration that’s capable of producing 880 hp. Thanks to these, and either a conventional or Hamilton Jen sterndrive, the boat is capable of reaching an estimated top speed of anywhere between 35 to 55 knots.

Thanks to its customizable nature, the cost of the F33 Spaziale varies widely. While the most basic version of the yacht starts at about $609,000, the fully decked-out electric model runs $1,660,000. Whichever version you choose, construction is expected to take nine months. Check out more images of the boat below: