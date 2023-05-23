This New 28-Foot Electric Foiling Boat Is Like an EV for the Water

Polestar and Candela have decided to bring luxury EVs to the high seas.

The two Swedish companies just unveiled a sleek new electric foiling boat at the pinnacle of Scandinavian design. Based on the speedy Candela C-8, the newcomer takes cues from Polestar’s battery-powered four-wheelers and is equally emissions-free.

Christened the Candela C-8 Polestar, the lightweight 28-footer sports a gray carbon-fiber hull that promises less resistance when planing or foiling than a conventional vessel. The interior is finished in a lighter gray hue to help create a uniform look. To add to the monochromatic aesthetic, the same upholstery was used for the seats, cushions, sunbeds, walls, and roof panels.

In stark contrast, the boat’s hydrofoils are finished in the striking Swedish gold paint that appears on Polestar’s cars. The gilded wings lift the hull above the water at high speeds to reduce energy consumption by up to 80 percent compared to traditional motorboats, according to Candela. The computer-stabilized foils also adjust in real-time to ensure a smooth, perfectly level flight even in choppy waters.

The interior. Candela

“Candela’s hydrofoil technology is a paradigm shift for sustainable performance in the marine industry,” Maximilian Missoni, head of design at Polestar, said in a statement. “Like the first time driving an electric car, you instantly feel that this is the future when the boat ‘takes off’—and now with the special gold details that we so proudly exhibit on our cars.”

Polestar previously agreed to supply Candela with batteries and charging tech for its fleet. All C-8s are equipped with the same 69 kWh battery as the Polestar 2, which gives the boat a range of 57 nautical miles when traveling at a cruising speed of 22 knots. The C-8 also packs a 75 kW electric motor (the Candela C-POD) that can push the boat to 30 knots at full tilt.

The boat can “fly” across the water at 30 knots.

The Polestar edition is available as a day cruiser, a T-top version, or a hardtop model with a retractable roof. The spacious cockpit can accommodate up to eight people on three individual seats and an aft sofa, while the forward cabin can sleep up to two adults and two children. There is also a two-seater sunbed by the stern. To top it off, the C-8 sports a large 15.4-inch touchscreen with Candela’s proprietary navigation system to keep you on course.

Of course, this Scandi-chic cruiser doesn’t come cheap. The Candela C-8 Polestar starts at $450,000. The boat will be built at Candela’s yard in Stockholm, with deliveries expected from June 2024. You can order it through Polestar or Candela.

Click here to see all the photos of the Candela C-8 Polestar.