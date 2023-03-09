From Tropical to Polar: These Two New Gastronomic Cruises Explore Opposite Sides of New Zealand

Gourmands have two new reasons to rejoice—especially if you love New Zealand.

On Wednesday, Ponant cruises and five-star hotel group Relais & Châteaux announced they renewed their partnership to offer new exclusive gastronomic voyages throughout New Zealand in 2023. The duo first joined forces in 2020, creating three extravagant gourmet cruises for frequent diners from Asia to France. This time around, they are offering tropical and polar expeditions around the kiwi island country.

An upscale restaurant onboard Ponant’s La Lepérouse vessel. Ponant/Christophe Dugied

The tropical cruise, dubbed New Zealand’s South Island and Chatham Islands, spans nine days from November 25 to December 3. Ponant’s La Lepérouse ship will depart from New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, and carry you along the southwestern isle’s east coast. Expect ports of call in the Marlborough Sounds and the rocky Kairkoura peninsula along the way, as you take in sights of the 80 million-year-old Chatham Islands, the Banks Peninsula’s lush landscapes and the island’s wildlife. You can learn about the history of the Māori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, at the bay of Akaroa, an ancient flooded volcano crater.

Chef Norka Mella Munoz will curate an array of meals onboard La Lepérouse, with demonstrations and gala dinners centered around New Zealand-inspired dishes. Booking a four-day, three-night pre-voyage program at the Relais & Chateaux Wharekaujau Country Estate, where Munoz is head chef, will let you further immerse yourself in the local culture and gastronomy.

The luxurious bar and lounge area aboard La Lepérouse. Ponant/Christophe Dugied

The Ancient Fjords and Unspoiled Islands of Southern New Zealand trip is, alternatively, a polar voyage aboard La Lepérouse. The eight-day trip will cruise from December 3 to December 10, first leading you to Fjordland National Park. The jaw-dropping location is an integral part of Te Wahipounamu, a UNESCO World Heritage site of fjords shaped by over 100,000 years of glaciations. You’ll then head for the Snares Islands, one of New Zealand’s subantarctic archipelagos, before reaching Ulva Island, a predator-free sanctuary that provides refuge to diverse bird species and rare plants.

Chef Jimmy McIntyre, executive chef at Otahuna Lodge, will prepare New Zealand-influenced meals for the ancient fjord voyage. The dishes will be curated around Jimmy’s “potager-to-plate” philosophy that incorporates 140 different varieties of organic fruits, mushrooms, nuts and vegetables grown annually in the Otahuna Lodge’s century-old gardens.



Either way you go, exploring New Zealand has rarely sounded this delicious.



Rates for Ponant’s New Zealand’s South Island and Chatham Islands voyage start at $6,810 per person. The Ancient Fjords and Unspoiled Islands of Southern New Zealand starts at $6,670. Both are based on double occupancy. Visit the Ponant website for more details.

Click here for more images of La Lepérouse.