This 594-Foot Zero-Emission Cruise Ship Could Be Hitting the Seas by the End of the Decade

Ponant is building a green cruise ship for the future.

The French cruise line just unveiled a new concept that will combine six pioneering technologies to achieve emissions-free cruising. The transoceanic liner was developed as part of Ponant’s Swap2Zero program and is scheduled to launch by 2030.

The next-gen cruise ship was penned by Ponant’s R&D team in partnership with Stirling Design International and other industry specialists. The French outfit has yet to select the shipyard that will execute the advanced build but is confident the vessel will be in the water before the decade is out.

Spanning an imposing 594 feet (181 meters), the eco cruiser will be equipped with an innovative sail-propulsion system that will generate approximately 50 percent of running power from the wind. Ponant has yet to settle on the exact setup but is considering a Solid Sail rig and Ayro’s Oceanwings system (pictured top). The sailing yacht will also be fitted with more than 10,000 square feet of photovoltaic panels and other solar devices that will capture energy from the sun.

The Swap2Zero ship with Solid Sail technology. Ponant

A low-temperature hydrogen fuel cell will provide extra grunt for propulsion, while a high-temp fuel cell will power the hotel load. The water and heat produced from these systems will be recycled, naturally. The carbon will be captured, too. The sailer will also feature a custom energy management system to control and distribute power without the use of generators. Ponant is aiming for zero emissions when sailing or at anchor and one month of autonomy.

The green ethos even extends to the shipbuilding itself. The equipment and materials used will be selected based on an analysis of their life cycle to reduce pollution and waste. On top of that, the ship will eventually host researchers involved in developing decarbonization technologies. It will have around 100 staterooms in total, so there will also be plenty of space for travelers.

Ponant hopes the ship will be a catalyst for new energy solutions and help decarbonize the marine industry. “With Swap2Zero, we are building a French technological showcase to convince other stakeholders to commit to carbon-neutral navigation,” Ponant CEO Hervé Gastinel said in a statement.

Ponant is not alone in this eco endeavor, of course. Hurtigruten Norway is also hoping to launch a zero-emission cruise ship by 2030, and Explora Journeys has two new hydrogen-powered liners coming into service in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Hey, who doesn’t enjoy a little friendly competition?