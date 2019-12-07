Why Barbados Is the Best Place to Celebrate This New Year’s Eve

Every yachtie knows about St. Barts for New Year’s. But some prefer their celebration with a little less scene. Enter Barbados and its 120-slip marina at Port Ferdinand Yacht and Beach Club Residences. Joerg Roterberg gives us the insider take on why this is the place to tie up and tie one on for celebrating Old Year’s Night, as the locals say.

What’s New Year’s like at Port Ferdinand?

It’s a tradition to say goodbye to the old year on the beach, though many first get a treatment at our spa, then watch the sunset from their yachts and have gourmet meals from the club’s chef delivered on board or do a dine-around nearby. Some boat owners watch fireworks

at the Sandy Lane resort and then end up on the white-powder sands of Nikki Beach beside the marina to watch the year’s first sunrise. Celebrations go until dawn. We can also help secure a private anchorage off the Atlantic edge of the island for sunrise and swimming with turtles at a reef sanctuary.

Restaurant hopping instead of boat hopping?

The beauty of Barbados is its sheer number and quality of restaurants. Chefs from London, New York or LA with Michelin stars prepare the meals, inspired by the creative ingredients. All of these are within a short walk from each other. You can talk to a world- class cricket player on the beach, then go to a restaurant with a Michelin-starred chef, then to the Fairmont—all within 50 yards.

How does your marina differ from other ports in the Caribbean?

We saw the market changing and decided to build a new yacht-club model to support that shift. More and more, boat owners tend to stay for weeks and even months, rather than just days. Being so east in the Caribbean, we’re outside the hurricane belt, so they bring their yachts here for safe haven. They might drop anchor at the Grenadines or Tobago for a week, but then they typically come back and enjoy their villas, the beach or golf in Barbados. It’s a different way of yachting from just living on the boat and moving every few days.