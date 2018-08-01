You Might Find This Yacht Concept Moored Beside You

We’ve seen some yacht concepts so futuristic and frankly “out there” that the laws of physics may well prevent them from ever being built. Italian naval architect Luca Vallebona’s Pentagramma is not one of them; it’s not only elegant and unique, but the 269-foot superyacht concept also looks like it could be moored today beside any other bespoke vessel in its class.

In English, “pentagramma” is a stave, or the set of lines and spaces on which music is written. It is an appropriate name for this concept because the yacht’s glass superstructure, reinforced by vertical brass strips, seems to float musically over the angled cutouts of the hull sides. From a distance, the boat is simple and beautiful. But the superyacht’s close-up details are what will really turn it into a maritime concerto.

Rather than relegating space on the yacht’s foredeck for a helipad as so many designers often do, Vallebona substitutes a full-beam swimming pool and generous sunning area. A helipad is instead designed into the upper sundeck, where upon arrival via helicopter guests are ushered down a private stairway into a semi-enclosed courtyard. This court, one of the coolest features on any superyacht design, is protected by sunshades and a retractable awning, allowing for privacy and full water views.

On the main deck, Vallebona gives guests very nearly 10-foot ceilings, adding to the sense of space and flow. And the main-deck owner’s apartment features two balconies—one with a secret bar where crew can prepare the owner’s breakfast for a private meal on the water. Four large guest suites aft lead directly to the open stern area, which includes the spacious beach club and swim platform.

Finally, besides the amidships spa, gym, hammam, and the aft cinema, Pentagramma has what every fantasy yacht requires: a submarine garage.