The New Yacht from Princess Offers Deck Space and Speed in a Compact Design

A lightweight, efficient hull and clever use of space makes the Princess F50 yacht something to be excited about.

Princess Yachts F50 flybridge yacht UK British Photo: Quin Bisset

Last week, UK-based shipyard Princess Yachts launched the F50 flybridge yacht, bringing the total of overhauled F Class yachts to five. Princess touts the F Class line as a range with an innovative use of space, with focus on design and manufacturing quality as well as stellar performance and sea-keeping.

Penned by Princess Design Studio and naval architect Bernard Olesinski, who has been collaborating with the company for 40 years, the compact flybridge yacht offers up a welcoming cockpit seating area connected to the aft galley, joining the outside with in. Forward of the galley are a U-shaped sofa in the saloon and a dining table for six—which can also convert to a double berth as needed—in the dining area.

Down below, maximizing the 14-foot 3-inch beam, the F50 features a full-beam en-suite master stateroom, a forward en-suite stateroom and a twin cabin, providing accommodations for a total of six guests. Windows draw in natural light to each of the spaces.

Up top on the flybridge, a U-shaped sofa aft and a forward L-shaped seating area that transforms into a sunbed all make this deck the place to be. Two helm seats and adjustable steering wheel accompany the dual-station instrumentation and Volvo-Garmin navigation and control systems, allowing the F50 to be helmed either on the bridge deck or the main deck.

Built with a resin-infused deep-V hull, its design gives lift and reduced drag while under way. Two Volvo IPS 800 engines propel the yacht to a 36-knot top speed.

New to the company’s offerings is Princess Lifeline, a 24/7 international SOS service in partnership with MedAire. Every Princess yacht now comes with a two-year Princess Lifeline coverage as standard. It provides around-the-clock global access to medical and travel safety experts, real-time information and primary contact throughout the trip.

The F50 joins the F45, F55, F62 and F70 in the all-new lineup of Princess Yachts’ five classic flybridge yachts.

