This Sleek 80-Foot Yacht Has a Sliding Roof That Lets Sea Breeze Flow Through the Cabin

Princess Yachts just unveiled a fittingly regal fleet member.

The S80 is the new flagship of the British yard’s S Class Sportbridge range that includes three other sophisticated yet sporty models: the S62, S66, and S72.

The S80 was designed by the in-house studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design firm Pininfarina. Characterized by flowing lines, a sculptural exterior, and a sleek canopy, the newcomer builds upon the racy-looking, 72-foot coupe that was launched earlier this year at boot Dusseldorf 2023. What distinguishes the 80-footer, however, is power and length.

The vessel showcases the impeccable British craftsmanship for which Princess is renowned, with a vast teak deck, gleaming stainless-steel rails, and handmade furniture. The layout is geared toward alfresco living. In fact, the main deck is fitted with a large canopy that provides shade to two-thirds of the space. You can also opt for an extra awning to cover the remaining third. Similarly, the vast open salon has glazing that extends far back into the cockpit to ensure the forward dining area is sheltered from the wind but still nice and open.

The flybridge can be fitted with a sliding roof. Princess Yachts

“The concept of the Princess S80 focusses on an uncompromising main deck sociable living space close to the water with three distinct spaces, sunbathing, lounging and dining, usable simultaneously without conversions,” Andy Lawrence, director of design at Princess, said in a statement.

The cockpit and transom, meanwhile, help you make the most of the water. The transom is home to an electro-hydraulic bathing platform and a garage with space for a Williams SportJet 435 tender, while the cockpit is equipped with twin sun pads, lounge seating, and two coffee tables. From here, you’ll find a teak dining table with space for up to eight seafarers and a galley bar that is perfect for cocktails. (You can also add a convertible dining table or a pop-up TV.)

Sliding doors lead inside to the fully equipped galley and the light, airy salon with a C-shaped sofa. Upstairs, the flybridge sports two U-shaped seating areas and the helm (it can also be positioned on the main deck). This deck can also be topped with a sliding roof that allows the sea breeze to flow through the interior.

The lower deck features four en suite cabins decked out with soft, organic furnishings and natural timber accents. The owner’s stateroom spans the entire width of the vessel, naturally. This deck also includes crew accommodation for up to three. (You can choose to add a crew mess or extra bunks.)

The S80 is no slouch on the seas, either. The yacht can be powered by MAN V-12 engines rated at either 1,900 or 2,000 hp that result in a top speed of 33 and 24 knots, respectively. You can also add a 1,900-gallon fuel tank to extend her cruising range.

Click here to see all the photos of the S80.