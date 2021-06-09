This Striking 276-Foot Superyacht Has a Glass Wall That Turns the Pool Into a Human Aquarium

One might very well need an atlas to navigate this colossal new superyacht by Turquoise Yachts. The design, aptly dubbed Project Atlas, spans a staggering 276 feet and has a throng of luxury features scattered throughout.

The eye-catching vessel was penned by UK studio Harrison Eidsgaard. It’s actually based on the Turkish yard’s existing 262-foot (80m) model, though it has a few extra design tweaks, including an additional lift shaft and tender garage.

The exterior, which the Turkish yard describes as “progressive but timeless,” features sleek lines, a dramatic sharp bow, a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, these elements should help the vessel slice through the seas effortlessly.

The sizable 2300GT interior, meanwhile, sports expansive windows to flood the space with natural light. The interior can be configured in either a “penthouse” or “foredeck” layout. The former features a sprawling owner’s suite with a private lounge and six additional guest cabins, while the latter eschews the private lounge in favor of an extra “multipurpose cabin.” The crew quarters, which are the same for both layouts, offer 14 crew cabins and one captain’s cabin.

Project Atlas is clearly geared toward outdoor living and offers a number of luxurious alfresco areas for enjoying the sun. The beach club, which is located aft of the lower deck, expands to an impressive 800 square feet when the hydraulic platforms on both sides are lowered. It features a striking swimming pool flanked by sunbeds as well as an inbuilt projector and plush seating. This allows the space to double as a cinema come nightfall.

Above, the sun deck comprises a Jacuzzi forward and a bar and dining area to the aft that’s perfect for the requisite sundowners. It can be easily accessed via two outside staircases or the interior elevator and atrium staircase. Elsewhere, the main deck sports rotunda seating and yet another lounge.

The vessel is equipped with a garage forward of the lower deck that is big enough to store a 33-foot tender, a 28-foot tender, a 23-foot crew tender and two jet skis.

As for power, the superyacht will be fitted with quadruple CAT C9 engines for a top speed of 17 knots.

“Project Atlas is a refusal of monotony,” the yard said in a statement. “A self-contained world of entertainment, exploration, and energy.”

Now that’s the kind of defiance we can all get behind.

Check out more photos below: