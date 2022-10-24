This New 164-Foot Superyacht Features the Largest Sundeck in Its Class

Horacio Bozzo isn’t mincing words when it comes to his new superyacht. The Italian designer claims the new 164-footer, known as Enzo, has the “biggest sundeck of the market.” That’s just one of the vessel’s draws, though.

The superyacht, which is currently under construction at Siman Yachts in La Spezia, Italy, offers an inordinate amount of real estate that has been cleverly designed to create a sense of flow between decks.

“We created a seamless integration between inside and out on all decks and managed to get 4,951 square feet of exterior deck space,” Bozzo said in a statement.

The sundeck spans nearly 1,600 square feet. Horacio Bozzo Design

Axis Group Yacht Design, the sister company of Bozzo’s eponymous studio, spearheaded naval architecture and paired a sleek steel hull with a lightweight aluminum superstructure. According to Bozzo, the focal point is the aft outdoor area on the main deck. Spanning nearly 1,500 square feet, it features an open-plan beach club with an infinity pool, an alfresco dining area and fold-out balconies on both sides of the hull. Not to be outdone, Enzo’s giant sundeck measures almost 1,600 square feet and comes fitted with a covered dining table and lounge, another infinity pool and a day head.

Enzo has a giant beach club aft. Horacio Bozzo Design

With a volume of 498 GT, Enzo has a generous interior with six luxurious suites to accommodate up to 12 guests. Forward on the main deck, the full-beam owner’s suite is outfitted with panoramic windows for sweeping ocean views. The upper deck sports another large cabin that can be used as a VIP, a children’s playroom, an office or a gym, while the lower deck houses two VIPs and two guest cabins. Forward on the lower deck, there are five cabins for crew, as well as a laundry and a storage area. The captain’s cabin, meanwhile, sits on the upper deck behind the wheelhouse.

The superyacht sports a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. Horacio Bozzo Design

In terms of grunt, Enzo is equipped with two CAT C32 Acert engines that will push her to a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. She’s also got a protected garage on the foredeck that can fit a 23-foot tender, a Jet Ski and a rescue tender.

Enzo is expected to hit the seas at the beginning of 2025.