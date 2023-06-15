This Giant 450-Foot Gigayacht Concept Comes With Two Helipads for Both Your Choppers

When it comes to superyachts, sometimes one dazzling feature just isn’t enough.

So concluded Marco Ferrari, an Italian yacht designer, who just unveiled a new 450-foot concept with two helipads, two pools, and a Jacuzzi. Christened Project Neptune, the giant gigayacht features a relatively conventional exterior with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure that belies all the bonkers amenities inside.

“Project Neptune is a yacht with modern lines and timeless elegance,” Ferrari said in a statement.

Starting at the stern, there is a striking infinity pool that overlooks the beach club below. Another level up lies a second, smaller swimming pool flanked by plush lounges. The first helipad is located even higher still on the aft of the sundeck.

At the opposite end, the second helipad takes up the lion’s share of the foredeck. A few steps away is the owner’s private outdoor lounge area and Jacuzzi. This entire deck is reserved for the owner, in fact, with the interior offering a stateroom with an en suite, a study, a library, and a walk-in wardrobe.

The 5,000 GT vessel can sleep up to 22 guests and 50 crew. Marco Ferrari

Guest accommodation is spread across the main deck and includes six suites and four VIP staterooms with private balconies. Neptune can sleep up to 22 guests, along with 50 crew. The living quarters are plenty spacious, too, as the vessel has an interior volume of more than 5,000 GT. There’s even room for a hospital onboard.

Seafarers will, of course, have access to a plethora of toys. The vessel can carry seven tenders (or six and a submarine), as well as Jet Skis, Seabobs, kayaks, kiteboards, diving gear, and fishing equipment.

To top it off, Neptune is eco-friendly. The yacht’s glass panels are finished in a heat-insulating foil that reduces the amount of energy required for and consumed by air-conditioning. She is also imagined with a hydrogen propulsion system and fuel cells that Ferrari says will “improve comfort levels and allow her to explore protected areas with zero emissions.”

What else do you need?