This Futuristic Italian Yacht Lets You Project Movies onto Its Sails

In Italian, “vela” means sail—a fitting moniker for this 262-foot sailing-yacht project that includes a massive 20,182-square-foot sail plan (complemented by a hybrid engine). The sails are mounted on two stately DynaRig masts (think the groundbreaking 2006 Maltese Falcon) positioned in a way that centers their weight in the middle of the yacht.

The craft’s steel hull is shaped by sleek, soft lines and is paired to an aluminum superstructure that offers up all kinds of outdoor spaces for maximizing onboard recreation and relaxation, such as a water-level beach club with bar and the main deck with another bar and a sunbed. A wellness center with a spa and a pool, as well as an indoor cinema lounge, reside on the upper deck, and the sundeck plays host to another, larger pool and requisite sunbeds where guests can lounge while watching movies projected on the sails of the front mast.