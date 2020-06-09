Rafael Nadal Just Received His Ultra-Modern Custom Sunreef 80 Power Catamaran

Rafael Nadal just scored the ace of catamarans. The 33-year-old tennis star, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world, last week received a brand spanking new Sunreef 80 Power in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

The ultra-modern multihull, which was custom designed for Nadal and his wife Maria, combines five-star comfort with exceptional seaworthiness. Built in composite, the cat sports a sleek silhouette and clean lines that are synonymous with the Polish shipyard.

The 80-footer is an all-around leisure vessel which is perfect for long offshore cruising. It features powerful propulsion in the form of two 1,200 hp engines and can reach a top speed of 24 knots or cruise speed of 14 knots. But it’s the inside where things get exciting.

The yacht’s generous living space spans nearly 4,000 square feet and represents one of the largest in class. It has been fully personalized for the tennis pro with no expense spared. Finished in an elegant colorway of cream, coffee and beige, the interior includes an impressive main deck saloon that has direct access to the front terrace, luxurious guest cabins that come complete with en-suites and an impressive owner’s suite. Fit for tennis royalty, the suite features an opulent en-suite and its own side balcony where the Spaniard can work on his tan.

Elsewhere on the vessel, there’s a spacious flybridge with a fully equipped wet bar, a barbecue and a sizable relaxation area with requisite sun pads. There’s also a large stern garage where Rapha can store his jet skis and water toys (or his beloved tennis rackets).

Nadal has had a passion for yachting since childhood and acquired some remarkable vessels in his time. Before commissioning the 80 Sunreef Power, he helmed a $3 million 76-foot Italian-built MCY 76 motor yacht named Beethoven for his love of classical music. And, recently, his family spent their holidays chartering a Sunreef sailing catamaran while waiting for his new delivery.

“My team in Gdańsk made every effort to create the yacht Rafa and his wife Maria dreamed of,” said Francis Lapp, the president and founder of Sunreef Yachts. “I am convinced that they will have a great time with their friends and family on board.”

We have no doubt.

Check out more photos of the vessel below: