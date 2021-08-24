Rafael Nadal’s Sunreef Yacht Is Heading to the Monaco Yacht Show—and You Can Climb Aboard

Here’s your chance to see a yacht that earned top honors in Robb Report’s 2021 Best of the Best in the flesh.

Rafael Nadal’s coveted Sunreef catamaran Great White, which was recently awarded Best Power Cat in our annual round-up, will be exclusively showcased at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show from September 22-25.

Set in the picturesque Port Hercules, the world’s premier yachting event gathers the crème de la crème of yachts and yards. The tennis star’s prized multihull will be on display for all to see by the QC 11 stand at the Quai Chicane, but Sunreef will also hold pre-arranged viewings so you can actually step aboard Nadal’s floating abode.

WATCH

The 35-year-old tennis pro commissioned Great White in July 2019 and took delivery of the 80-footer last summer. Fit for a former World No. 1, the custom cruiser sports a sleek silhouette with clean lines and an azure-colored hull. She’s fitted with two 1,200 hp engines that help her perform like a star athlete and afford a top speed of 24 knots or cruise speed of 14 knots.

It’s the inside that really sets Great White apart from her peers, though. The cat features a contemporary yet understated interior that spans almost 4,000 square feet and represents one of the largest in class. The centerpiece is a generous main salon with two 77-inch sports-center televisions, a dining space that seats eight and a plush lounge.

Another highlight is the master stateroom. Located in the starboard hull, it sports a flip-down ceiling TV above the bed, a walk-in dressing room, sofa and a private fold-out balcony. Elsewhere, there are three guest cabins plus two for the crew.

The exterior, meanwhile, comprises a full-beam alfresco dining area with a weatherproof TV, a relaxation area on the flybridge with sun pads and another pop-up TV, plus a hydraulic swim platform. The cat is also equipped with a garage to the aft that holds Jet Skis, water toys and a tender.

In addition to Nadal’s pride and joy, Sunreef will also exhibit luxury cat Double Happiness. The bespoke 80-footer, which is part of the yard’s acclaimed line of sail catamarans, comes with a spectacular main deck saloon as well as an imposing flybridge.

For more information about the line-up and viewing opportunities, you can contact the Sunreef Yachts team.

Check out more photos of Great White below: