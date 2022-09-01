Rand’s Sporty New 22-Foot Powerboat Can Reach a Blistering 50 Knots at Full Tilt

Rand’s latest powerboat brings a whole new meaning to “versatile.”

The sporty 22-footer, christened simply Source 22, has a flexible layout to accommodate all manner of ocean activities and can be equipped with either diesel or electric propulsion. Opt for the latter and you’ll also have the fastest electric boat on the market, according to the Danish yard.

Inspired by high-end sports cars, Source 22 features a sleek hull designed for speed and efficiency. Like a race boat, it has a 4:1 ratio in length and width to improve performance. It promises 30 percent less consumption of fuel and electricity when traveling at 28 knots depending on your choice of engine, of course. It’s also capable of soaring to 50 knots at full throttle. Oh, and you can pick between inboard or outboard engine placement.

Onboard, the 22-footer offers space for up 12 seafarers. It is fitted with two pilot seats that can be flipped forward to create a five-seat dining area. The table can also turn into a sun lounge on demand. Similarly, the aptly named utility deck can transform into another massive sunbed.

Another highlight is the optional bimini top that is hidden in the seating area. It can be set up while on the go with a quick two-step foldout process. To the aft, there is a built-in swim ladder that provides easy access to the water and a set of mounts for towing water toys.

WATCH

Speaking of toys, Source 22 is equipped with two storage rooms that can hold all the gear you need for your trip. You can also add a cooler box that’s designed to keep your food and drinks ice cold. As an added bonus, Rand has opted for “sustainable production,” with a range of organic and recycled materials chosen for the build.

All that customization does, of course, come at a cost. Source 22 starts at $65,000 and increases depending on the build. If you want to up the ante, Rand’s open-bow 30-foot electric boat starts at about $195,000.