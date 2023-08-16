This New Line of ‘Houseyachts’ Includes a Floating RV and an Overwater Two-Story Condo

“Houseyachts” will be the next big trend in marine—if Reina Boats has anything to say about it, that is. The nascent U.S. outfit is launching a new line of vessels this fall that can serve as both yachts and luxury homes.

Reina founders Hayri Dayi and Emin Günal came up with the concept after seeing a surge in seafaring during the pandemic. The duo noticed there was a need for stylish vessels that could deliver space and amenities without costing a mint.

“Many boats do not have the living space to provide all the accommodations and comforts people want,” Günal said in a statement. “Power catamarans offer more volume but also have become quite expensive. That left houseboats as the only option.”

The pair didn’t just duplicate the “outdated” floating homes of the past, though. They set about designing a sleek vessel that would appeal to a new wave of discerning yachters.

“The existing houseboats were stuck in the design of the 1980s, and almost 90 percent of the houseboats on the water were commercially rented vessels,” Günal said. “They were boats that yacht and catamaran owners would never consider buying.”

The line includes five models that run the gamut from a utilitarian “floating RV” to a lavish two-story overwater condo. Ranging from 26 to 60 feet, the fleet members pair upscale decor and high-quality furniture with top-tier appliances and smart-home technology.

Reina’s houseboats aren’t restricted to lakes and canals, either. The fleet has met the U.S. Coast Guard standards and can take to the open seas. Crafted from marine-grade aluminum, the vessels have a similar hull design to a catamaran and should be as equally sturdy. Each one is powered by the latest generation of Mercury outboards that are reportedly greener than other conventional engines.

“They are fuel-efficient, remarkably quiet, and operate smoothly,” Günal adds. “They also are certified with an Ultra Low Emissions rating from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).”

On top of that, seafarers can choose batteries as an alternative power source instead of a generator to further reduce emissions.

Reina’s lineup will be built in the yachting mecca of Turkey. The first model, known as the Reina Live 44DR, will debut at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October. Well, as they say, it only takes three to make a trend.