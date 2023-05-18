Rimac’s Lightning-Fast Nevera Electric Hypercar Just Set 23 Records in One Day

The 256 mph Rimac Nevera has already cemented itself as the world’s fastest production EV, but it’s not finished making history yet.

The lightning-fast hypercar set 23 acceleration and braking records at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility in April, according to results shared by the Croatian marque on Wednesday.

Most notably, the hypercar soared from a standstill to 249 mph in just 29.93 seconds, which is 1.5 seconds faster than the previous record set by the Koenigsegg Regera. As founder Mate Rimac points out, 29.93 seconds is also less time than it took the McLaren F1 to get to 217 mph.

“And not only that, but it can do it again and again, breaking every other performance record in the process,” Rimac adds. “If you had a Nevera and access to a track, you could do it too.”

The Nevera soared from a standstill to 249 mph in just 29.93 seconds. Rimac

In addition, the Nevera sprinted from zero to 60 mph in only 1.74 seconds. It hit 100 mph in 3.21 seconds and 200 mph in 10.86 seconds. It also completed a standing quarter-mile in 8.25 seconds and a half-mile drag in 12.83 seconds.

More impressive still, the street-legal land missile set all 23 performance benchmarks in a single day, which is a record in and of itself. It’s worthwhile pointing out that all of the data was independently verified by Racelogic and instrumentation provider Dewesoft, too. (You can see all the car’s recent achievements and the verified times here.)

The Nevera can hit a top speed of 256 mph. Rimac

Tipping the scales at 4,740 pounds, the Nevera is equipped with an electric motor on each of the four wheels that can collectively churn out 1,914 hp. The aerodynamic ride is delivered with an electronically limited top speed of 219 mph, but owners will reportedly have opportunities to go over that at special events with Rimac. The Nevera also sports a 120 kWh battery pack that gives the two-door a range of approximately 340 miles.

The kicker? The Nevera costs $2.5 million and will be limited to 150 examples. Hey, nobody said record-setters come easy or cheap.